Rohit Shetty extends help to videographers amid COVID19 crisis

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is extending a helping hand for the freelance media videographers. The filmmaker, who is helping people who were financially affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has transferred money to the accounts of freelance media videographers, who have been unable to find work amid the virus crisis.

Earlier, the director had decided to use a portion of his remuneration from the currently-airing special edition of the adventure reality TV show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" to support workers such as the junior artistes, background dancers, stuntmen, lightmen and others, by directly sending money to their accounts.

Shetty also contributed to FWICE and the photographers who were homebound due to lockdown caused by the pandemic.

Currently, Rohit Sheety is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. The season is being shot entirely in Mumbai, unlike past seasons that were mostly filmed in exotic foreign locales. The season will witness champions from previous seasons in action. Contestants of the India edition include: Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali. It started airing from August 1.

The filmmaker is awaiting the release of his big Bollywood biggie "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. He has assured fans that the cop action drama will open only in theatres.

