Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHINIIYER Rohini Iyer's powerful message for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans: Celebrate his brilliance

The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the country in shock. Bollywood and Television celebrities are slowly and steadily coming forward to talk about him. There are many who are pouring in their condolences on social media while many are left heartbroken. The actor was suffering from depression for which he was also undergoing treatment at the Hinduja hospital. Many are still cannot believe the fact that the 'Chhichhore' actor is no more. One amongst those is Rohini Iyer, the owner of the country’s leading media management company. Taking to Instagram, the lady wrote a powerful message for her 'best friend' who 'touched every single person’s life and the path he crossed.'

Rohini along with a photograph with Sushant wrote, "If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make . Celebrate his work . He put his heart and soul into his craft , he was bothered more about research than make up . He was about quality not vanity . He was a bright star . That’s why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance . He thrived for excellence , mediocrity affected him.He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn’t believe in. He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to . He didn’t care about money, I’ve seen him return pay checks worth crores . If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing , he would . He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way . Cos frankly my dear he didn’t give a damn . He was my best friend , my special son. He was my Mozart. He’s given me music , culture , art , stars , poetry, books and most importantly , memories."

Further talking about the 'Kai Po Che' actor, she wrote, "He didn’t care about most people or what they thought of him . I think he barely had three friends that he really cared about . I was one of them and for that I will always be thankful . He touched every single person’s life and path he crossed . Knowing Rajput was loving him. I just want everyone to know and remember him for the person he really was . Not this manufactured version the peddlers are trying to sell. Maybe he was too good for all of you . He was pure diamond . Maybe you all didn’t recognise that cos you are only used to plastic . You didn’t deserve him. He was intelligent beyond belief and some of you can barely read. And you know what ? He didn’t care about all of you or your dumb opinions then . He won’t care any less now . But I do . Protecting his legacy is important to me . So setting the record straight once and for all ."

The day the actor bid goodbye to the world, Rohini wrote, "This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers."

Sushant would have appeared in his upcoming movie 'Dil Bechara' that happens to be an Indian adaptation of the book The Fault in Our Stars. His mortal remains were laid to rest at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of his father KK Singh and other members of his family and close friends.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage