Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMRITUKAPOOR Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary: Late actor's films with wife Neetu Kapoor you can't miss

Last year while the world was grieving the loss of actor Irrfan Khan, another shocking news shook the cine world on the following day. It was the passing of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The void that was created by the departure of these two dynamic actors will always be going to be there among Bollywood cinema lovers. It has been almost a year since Rishi Kapoor passed away after his battle against cancer. The veteran actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

Rishi Kapoor was born on 4 September 1952 in Mumbai then Bombay. He was the second son of the legendary figure of Bollywood– Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. The actor married actress Neetu Kapoor on 22 January 1980. The couple gave many superhits films together which are loved by all generations. Here is a list of those 12 films. Take a look:

Dhan Daulat

This film was released in 1980 and portrayed the class difference that exists in our society. The film starred Rishi and Neetu in lead roles. It was directed by Harish Shah.

Amar Akbar and Anthony

The film received much appreciation and featured Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi in lead roles.

Doosara Aadmi

This family-drama was directed by Ramesh Talwar and produced by Yash Chopra. Apart from Rishi and Neetu, the film also starred Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee Gulzar.

Anjane Mein

Rishi and Neetu played lead roles in this film. It was directed by Samir Ganguly.

Rafoo Chakkar

Directed by Narender Bedi, this film was inspired from Hollywood flick Some Like It Hot.

Kabhi Kabhie

Rishi and Neetu were a part of this multi-starrer film, directed by Yash Chopra. Apart from Rishi and Neetu, film had an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and Simi Garewal.

Zinda Dil

Directed by Sikandar Khanna. Rishi played double roles in this 1975 film. Neetu played his love interest in the film.

Khel Khel Mein

This film gave major hit songs like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu. Another song, Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge, was also a major hit and is still a favourite among his fans.

Love Aaj Kal

Though Neetu had a very small role in the film as Rishi Kapoor's wife but their chemistry was much evident on the screen.

Besharam

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor starred with son Ranbir Kapoor in this 2013 action-comedy film. Rishi played the role of Inspector Chulbul Chautala in the film, while Neetu was seen portraying the role of his wife Head Constable Bulbul Chautala.

Do Dooni Chaar

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starred in this 2010 comedy-drama. The film was about a teacher who tries hard to keep his family happy, despite facing a financial crunch.

Although Rishi Kapoor has left for heavenly abode but he will forever remain alive in our hearts and memories.