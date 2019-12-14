Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on birthday through heartfelt post

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who recently came back after Cancer treatment on the occasion of his father Raj Kapoor's 95th birth anniversary took to social media and posted an emotional post. Raj Kapoor was the dream man of a million women and has worked in various films like Awara, Shree 420, Neel Kamal, etc. On his father's birthday, Rishi shared a black and white picture which happens to be the poster of his popular film Mera Naam Joker. Interestingly, the film also happens to be the debut movie of Rishi Kapoor where he was seen as a child artiste which even made him won the National Film Award.

Coming back to the birthday wish, the picture was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, "Happy birthday, dad! We shall always remember you...love!" Have a look:

ALSO READ: Box Office Report Day 1: Know how Mardaani 2, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Body performed on opening day

Happy Birthday dad! We shall always remember you.......love! pic.twitter.com/mT38hpxTma — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 14, 2019

The film saw Raj Kapoor playing the role of Raju who worked with the Gemini Circus as a joker. Rishi Kapoor was seen playing young Raju in the film. The film was produced and directed by Raj Kapoor himself who in the year 1988 dies of complications related to asthma. Have a look at the glimpse from the film here:

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, his film The Body which co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala saw a release at the theatres on Friday. The film is expected to earn Rs 50 lakhs on the first day of its release. Check out the promo of the film here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video