Box Office Report Day 1: Know how Mardaani 2, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Body performed on opening day

This Friday, the movie buffs saw the release of three films viz Rani Mukherji's Mardaani 2, Dwayne Johnson-Nick Jonas starrer Jumanji: The Next Level and The Body featuring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. After the first day, it becomes intriguing for the fans to know how the films worked at the box office on an opening day. And therefore, the box office report is here to tell you what is the result of the films on the first day. As per the latest reports by Box Office India, out of three- Jumanji 2 was the one which was preferred more by people.

Rani's action-thriller film started slow and managed to earn only 3.25 crores and the business of the film was pretty much the same as that of Mardaani that was released around 5 years back. The report further stated, "The little plus is that it did not look like reaching this number in the morning so there was a pickup and this should mean god growth on Saturday. The problem is that there is only one week to do business and in that scenario, you need some sort of good starting point."

Talking about Jumanji, the film closed at Rs 5 crores as early estimates but the numbers were not much higher than the last film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, that released two years back. The film is an American fantasy adventure comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan. Watch the trailer here:

The other two releases- The Body and Mudda were a total disaster and opened up at Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs respectively.

