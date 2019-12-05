Rishi Kapoor reveals the reason why he hasn't given Ranbir and Riddhima nicknames

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his remarkable performances in films. Apart from that, the 67-year-old actor is also known for his social media activity in which he is quite active. He in his recent Twitter activity has expressed his opinions on the kind of nicknames that the parents give their child when they are born. The 'Mulk' actor also shared a throwback black and white picture of himself wearing a hat that had his nickname 'Chintoo' printed on it. Writing about the same, he said, "Worked very hard to get Rishi Kapoor back as my name. Parents must never nickname a child. I never did."

Well, this happens to be the reason why Ranbir and Riddhima are nickname-free despite their cousins Karisma and Kareena having well-known nicknames as Lolo and Bebo. Have a look at the tweet here:

Worked very hard to get Rishi Kapoor back as my name! Parents must never nick name a child. I never did. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 4, 2019

Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor once during "The Anupam Kher Show: Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" in 2015 revealed that it was his brother Randhir Kapoor's poem which he once recited in school that gave him his name. Speaking about his childhood, he said, "It was something created ever since infancy. When my brother Randhir Kapoor was in school, he found a poem that had the following lines: 'Chote Se Chintu Miya, Lambi Si Pooch. Jaha Jaye Chintu Miya, Waha Jaye Pooch'. Since I was the youngest and newly born, Chintu became my nickname."

On the work front, the actor returned to Mumbai in September after completing his cancer treatment in New York for an year. His last film was Jhootha Kahin Ka, which also starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillette Dubey, Sunny Singh, and Omkar Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in the thriller The Body which will have Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in crucial roles. The film will release on December 13.

