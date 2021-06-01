Richa Chadha mocks Ali Fazal's pouty selfie, says 'Litchi lete aana'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI FAZAL Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were to tie the knot. However, given the COVID situation, the couple had to postpone it. Ever since they confirmed their relationship, the duo makes sure to treat their fans to adorable pictures of them and surprise them with their funny social media banter. Recently, when the actor posted a 'pouty' selfie, Richa pulled her fiance's leg.

"Friendly pout/millenium model face is from where saar? Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes.. Litchi le te aana ... thanks (sic)," she replying to a photo posted by Ali. In the picture, Ali strikes a pout as he clicks a selfie. He captioned it as, "Ali Fazal spotted in a white Tshirt printed “I am from New Delhi” though reports suggest he is from illhabd and Nakhlau. He is wearing :in the ears -baby cotton.Eyes : chasma cool wala . Face : some hair spotted in dejine. Hand : Stopwatch. Background credits : Allotted Nature (sic)."

Ali also shared some pictures from horse riding and golfing. "Post A little horsing around , we finish it off with some golf. But ofcourse, i dont got gear so i shant flaunt nor show off . Till then , yehi hai. Stay safe everyone. Mask up . Corona isn’t over yet. We have a long way to go," he captioned the post.

Richa and Ali planned to tie the knot in April last year, but they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The two actors, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson had said in a statement then.

