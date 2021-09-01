Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RICHACHADHA Richa Chadha met female cops for 'Candy'

Actress Richa Chadha met female police officers for her upcoming series 'Candy' to understand the balancing act of being a homemaker and working in law enforcement "Portraying the role of a cop was not easy", said Richa. She added: "It demanded a very different mental make up. I was lucky enough to hang out with some female cops and understand the dual pressures of managing the needs of the family in the Indian social set up, and working as a law enforcer."

Richa will be seen next in Voot Select's original web series, where she will be donning the avatar of a cop for the first time. It also has actor Ronit Roy in a lead role. 'Candy' is helmed by Ashish R. Shukla.

Previosuly, while sharing details of her role of DSP Ratna in the show, she said, "I have always loved to experiment with my character and roles. This is just another opportunity to play a distinct character of a cop with a vivid character sketch. It has been challenging to play the character of a tough and uncompromising policewoman. Get ready to witness how DSP Ratna from Rudrakund unwraps the sin."

Sharing the trailer, the actress wrote, "CANDY | OFFICIAL TRAILER Iss sheher mein, sabke apne secrets hai. Find out what they are with #CandyOnVoot, our new Original series. #UnwrapTheSin of Rudrakund on 8th September on @VootSelect #VootSelect."

The series has a mix of suspense and mystery where Richa will be seen investigating sinister murders in a school in a small town. 'Candy' will stream on Voot Select from September 8.