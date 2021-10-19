Rhea Chakraborty's selfie with brother Showik goes viral, seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was under the scanner last year after the death of the actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a selfie with her brother Showik Chakraborty. In the sun-kissed selfie, the sibling duo can be seen twinning in white as they pose for the photo. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rhea captioned it as, "resilience".

the selfie is winnings hearts online. Rhea's friends, fans and colleagues have reacted to the photo with heartwarming compliments. While Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Shibani wrote, "my gorgeous two," and "Babies," respectively, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji on Rhea's post. Take a look:

Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail last September.

On the work front, she was last seen in Bollywood film 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The actress had been missing from the posters and teaser of the film. However, she made an appearance in the trailer. 'Chehre', directed by Rumi Jafry, also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, she was also rumoured to be participating in Salman Khan's ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Later, Rhea had clarified the rumours by sharing a on social media saying she is not part of the show.

Rhea wrote in her Instagram stories, “I believe there are some rumours about me being part of TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to such rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

She is yet to announce her new project.