Rhea Chakraborty calls herself 'Don,' talks about how controlling her boyfriend in viral video 

New angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case came up after actor's father K.K Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide, theft, cheating among other charges. Ever since statements of various people are coming up including those of his family members, friends, staff, and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Meanwhile, Rhea who has worked in films like 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti,' 'Jalebi,' etc is getting trolled on various social media platforms where everyone is asking strict action against her. Not only this, but an old video of the actress has also gone viral that has left everyone in shock. She can be seen wearing a black dress and talking about how her boyfriend thinks he’s the don but actually she’s the one controlling him.

She mimics a don and says, "I am the bigger don, I know how to manipulate these small goons. My boyfriend also thinks that he’s a gangster. But he doesn’t know that I am the actual don. I belong to a different class than these small goons. I don’t get my hands dirty, I make others do the task. For instance, I can even ask them to go to a producer and collect ‘hafta.’ They can think they are the don, but in reality, they are only working for one."

At the end, she even says, "Don't record this." Have a look at the same here:

Meanwhile, the actress told the Supreme Court that she has been falsely implicated in the FIR registered against her in Bihar by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father. The actress, who on Wednesday had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai, told the apex court that she also received many death and rape threats and that she is in deep trauma due to the loss of Sushant, which has multiplied further due to the constant media glare the case has been receiving.

Rhea informed the top court that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant till June 8. She claimed that Sushant was suffering from depression for some time and was on anti-depressants. "In peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed by at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh," Rehea said in her plea.

"He committed suicide on the morning of June 14 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself. The petitioner was summoned and she had visited the Bandra police station on various occasions and her statement was recorded under Section 175 of CrPC.

"The petitioner has filed a complaint at Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient, if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai," the plea said.

