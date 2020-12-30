Remo D'souza opens up on relationship with Salman Khan, how Race 3 actor helped after he suffered heart attack

Image Source : INSTA/@LIZELLEREMODSOUZA, @BEINGSALMANKH Remo D'souza opens up on relationship with Salman Khan

Filmmaker and Choreographer Remo D'souza suffered a heart attack a few days ago and was rushed to the hospital. After undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital, he has now returned home to his wife Lizelle. During the time when he was admitted to the hospital, many dancers from the choreographer's team and friends from the industry were by his side. Another support was Salman Khan who Remo and his wife Lizelle call an 'angel.' Remo D'souza while talking to TOI opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan and said that the superstar made sure he was taken good care of.

Remo D'souza said, "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors."

Talking about the heart attack, Remo revealed, "I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack."

He added, "Usually, a normal human heart works at 55% and when I was taken to the hospital, it was working only 25%. Yeh mere saath kaise ho gaya (How did this happen to me)? I keep a check on my body from time to time. It is probably hereditary, pre-workout session or work stress."

On Christmas, Remo's wife Lizelle took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself giving a hug to the filmmaker and thanked the people who were with her when the Race 3 director was in the hospital. She extended a warm thank you to superstar Salman Khan as well, calling him an 'angel' and her 'biggest emotional support.'

Lizelle wrote, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ..... thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying"

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as Tum Bin, Kaante, Dhoom, Rock On! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to his credit. As a director, he has made movies such as F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, A Flying Jatt, Race 3 and Street dancer 3D.