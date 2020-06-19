'Remembering' Sushant Singh Rajput: Late actor's Instagram account memorialised

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT 'Remembering' Sushant Singh Rajput: Late actor's Instagram account memorialized

Instagram memorialized the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account on Friday by adding the word "Remembering" in his profile bio. The actor was found hanging in his residence on June 14, and his last rites were performed in the city a day later. Mumbai Police is currently investigating the untimely demise of the young actor.

The description on his account read, "Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. This account has been memorialised. Memorialised accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone's life after they've passed away."

As per ANI, "Once Instagram memorialises an account, nobody is allowed to log in to the account and the term 'remembering' gets added next to the name of the deceased person in the profile."

Meanwhile, Sushant's team has come up with a website that talks about the late actor's thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes that he wanted to share with his fans.

The actor's last rites were performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his father KK Singh and other members of his family and close friends. His friends from the industry including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Rajkummar Rao, etc also attended the cremation ceremony,

