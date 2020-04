Image Source : TWITTER Remembering Rishi Kapoor with 10 powerful dialogues from Bollywood films

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who enjoyed a huge fan base from every generation, passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. The actor lost his battle with leukaemia after two years. While he had returned from New York after his 11-month long treatment last September, his health deteriorated in February once again and he was rushed to the hospital. The actor was known for his dedication towards his work and powerful screen presence. Throughout the years, Rishi Kapoor has entertained the viewers with many diverse roles. While he started as the chocolate boy of the industry, he turned to play negative roles in his later years. His sheer brilliance of dialogue delivery and soul-stirring performances, be it in Kapoor and Sons, Mulk, Prem Rog among others, have always left the audience speechless.

Let's remember Rishi Kapoor once again through some of his dialogues from Bollywood films, that only he could pull off.

Prem Rog

Sabhi insaan ek jaise hi toh hote hai ... wahi do haath, do paun, aankhen, kaan, chehra ... sabke ek jaise hi toh hote hai ... phir kyun koi ek, sirf ek aaisa hota hai ... joh itna pyara lagne lagta hai ... ke agar uski liye jaan bhi deni padhe ... toh haste haste di ja sakti hai

Mulk

Agar Aap Meri Dadhi Or Osama Bin Laden Ke Dadhi Mein Farak Nahe Kar Parahain To Bhe Mujhai Haq Hai Mere Sunnat Nebhanay Ka.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai ... woh hamara waqt nahi tha ... par iska yeh matlab nahi ki woh ishq nahi tha

Sanam Re

Hum sainkadon janam lete hai ... kabhi pati patni bankar, kabhi premi bankar, toh kabhi anjaane bankar ... lekin milte zaroor hai aakhir mein ... nahi milenge toh kahani khatam kaise hogi ... isse pyar kehte hai

Fanaa

Sharaab peene de masjid mein bahetkar ghalib ... yah woh jagah dikha de jahan khuda na ho

Mulk

Tum Sabit Karo Mera Pyaar Mere Mulk Hai Warna Main Bahes Haar Jaonga.

Laila Majnu

Nawazish, karm, shukriya, meherbani ... mujhe baksh diya aapne zindagani

D-Day

Trigger kheench ... mamla mat kheench ... khinch gaya na toh bahut takleef doonga

Jhootha Kahin Ka

Subah ka bhoola agar shaam ko laute toh usse bhoola nahi kehte ... par shaam ka bhoola agar subah laute toh usse doodh ka dhoola bhi toh nahi kehte

ALSO READ | RIP Legend: Rishi Kapoor's Life in pictures

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor, India's Heartthrob, Passes Away at 67

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage