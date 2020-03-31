Remembering Meena Kumari on her death anniversary with her beautiful melodies

Meena Kumari Death anniversary: Known as Bollywood's 'tragic queen,' Meena Kumari who was born on August 1, 1933 starred in more than 90 films in her 30-year-long career in the film industry. Born as Mahjabeen Bano, her contribution to Indian Cinema is irreplaceable and unforgettable. Call her female Guru Dutt or Cinderella, she is one pillar of strength who led her life on her own terms. Meena Kumari’s personal life was as tragic as her roles in the movies. There is no denying that her life was filled with sadness in both the reel and real life. Right from early-life struggles to failed relationships, Meena Kumari was indeed a tragedy queen in true sense.

the actress faced a poverty-stricken childhood and had to support her family in her early years. She married Kamal Amrohi, who was fifteen years older to her and a married man with a child. He refused to have kids with Meena Kumari as she was not a ‘Syed’. After 12 years of marriage, they got divorced which pushed her into a deep depression. She took to alcohol that completely damaged her liver. In 1968, she fell seriously ill owing to her drinking habits. On the actress's death anniversary, here's a list of some of the beautiful melodies that were picturized on her.

1. Ajeeb Daastan Hain Yeh

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, it featured Meena Kumari with Raaj Kumar and was from the film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai still manages to touch every heart.

2. Mujhe Pyar Ki Zindagi Dene Wale

Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, the song was from the film Pyar Ka Sagar.

3. Na Jaao Saiyaan

Sung by Geeta Dutt, the song was from the super hit movie Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) starring, Guru Dutt, Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rehman, Sapru, Rehman and Dhumal.

4. Kabhi To Milegi

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song was from the film Aarti.

5. Ruk Ja Raat

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and music is by Shanker Jaikishen, the song was from the 1963 film Dil Ek Mandir.