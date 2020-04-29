Remembering Irrfan Khan through his finest dialogues

Irrfan Khan, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films, is no more. On Tuesday, Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. The actor was ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour a while back and was under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment but lost the battle with life on April 29, 2020. He was someone who was known for his sheer brilliance of dialogue delivery and soul-stirring performances. All adjectives will be put to shame if asked to describe the sheer talent the man got. There is hardly anyone who doesn't become a fan of his otherworldly charm when he appears on the big screen.

Let's remember Irrfan Khan once again through some of his dialogues from Bollywood films, that only he could pull off.

1. Paan Singh Tomar

Beehad me bhaghi hote hai, Dacait milte hai parliament me..

Desh ke liye daude to kisi ne na pucha, ab baaghi ban gaye to sab ehi naam jap rahe paan singh paan singh..

2. Gunday

Chaal hum chalenge, shye bhi hum denge, aur maat bhi hum denge…

3. Saheb Biwi aur Gangster Returns

God made man and tailor made gentleman…

Hamari toh gaali par bhi taali parti hai….

4. Yeh Saali Zindagi

Ishq ka ek problem hai, agar ek ki lagi toh doosre ki bhi lagni hai kabhi na kabhi….

5. The Killer

Dil-e-nadaan tujhe hua kya hai, aakhir is dard ki dawa kya hai?

Do cheezein mujhe pasand nahi hai, garmi ka mahina aur AC mein pasina

6. D-Day

Sirf insaan galat nahi hote,waqt bhi galat ho sakta hai….

Galatiya bhi rishto ki tarah hoti hai, karni nahi padti , ho jaati hai…

7. Chocolate

Paisa agar bhagwan nahi hota toh bhagwan se kam bhi nahi hota….

Shaitan ki sabsi badi chaal yeh hai ki woh saamne nahi aata…

8. Haider

Aap Jism hai to main Rooh,

Aap faani main lafaani..

Talashi ki itni adat ho gayi hai logo ko ki, jab tak koi tatol na le apne ghar

me bhi nahi ghuste..

Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main … Jhelum bhi main, chinar bhi main … dair bhi hoon, haram bhi hoon …

Shai bhi hoon, Sunni bhi hoon, main hoon pandit main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahoonga…..

9. Life in a Metro

Kispe gussa ha, aadmiyon pe gussa ha, logo pe gussa ha, kismat pe gussa ha, bhagwan pe gussa hai..

Rishtey kisi guarantee card ke saath toh aate nahi hai….

Yeh shehar hum mein jitna deta ha, badle mein kahin zyada hum se le leta hai….

10. Piku

Death aur shit ... yeh do cheezen kisi ko, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai..

