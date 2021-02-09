Remember Rajiv Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili co-actor Mandakini? Here's what she has been upto

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMHISTORYPICS Remember Rajiv Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili co-actor Mandakini? Here's what she has been up to

Late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son and actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was 58 when he breathed his last. Rajiv Kapoor followed the footsteps of his father and older brothers and entered Bollywood. He rose to fame after his film Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. His chemistry with co-actress Mandakini won many hearts. But do you know what the actress Mandakini is up to these days? Born in 1963, the actress maintains a low profile away from the camera. She did her debut with Ram Teri Ganga Maili Hogyi. Till today many people remember the actress from her song Tujhe Bulayen Yeh Meri Bahen from the film. The song featured her wearing a thin white sari as she splashes around in a waterfall.

The film was a turning point in the careers of both the actors. The film was a massive hit and is still included in the 'All-Time Blockbusters' list of Indian Cinema. The film even earned Mandakini a nomination in the Filmfare awards under the Best Actress category.

After this Mandakini went on to give stellar performances on screen with actors including Jeetendra, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty Aditya Pancholi but still she could not enjoy the popularity as much as the actors in her movies did. The actress decided to bid adieu to the Bollywood industry after her 1996 film Zordaar.

In 1990, Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk named Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. Doctor Thakur has also been in the public eye when he was a child. He was featured as the baby in the Murphy radio advertisements from the 1970s to the 1980s. The couple had two children, a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Inaaya. Rabbil died in an accident in the year 2000.

Mandakini currently lives in Mumbai with her husband and daughter. While the doctor runs a Tibetan herbal center in Mumbai, Mandakini teaches Tibet Yoga. Mandakini is also a follower of the Dalai Lama.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, the actress has said, "I was initiated into Tibetan yoga years ago when I was seeking solace from the rigors of the film industry. My teacher was my husband, who is deeply into spirituality."