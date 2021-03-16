Raveena Tandon has sweetest wish for daughter Rasha on 16th birthday, shares photo album

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon has sweetest wish for daughter Rasha on 16th birthday

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has shared a series of throwback pictures to celebrate her daughter's birthday. Raveena and Anil Thadani’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, turned 16 on Tuesday. On the very special occasion, the actress took to her Instagram to share some precious pictures of the birthday girl. The photos show Rasha as an adorable little baby and how she has changed over the years.

Raveena went down memory lane as she posted pictures from Rasha's early childhood day. Along with it, Raveena wrote, "When, just when did you grow up so fast ... 16, my lil baby. My kind, sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring lil girl, @officialrashathadani Happy 16th baby!"In one picture, baby Rasha is seen at a birthday. The last picture shows the current balloon decorations at Rasha's 16th birthday celebrations.

Take a look:

Rasha ringed in her birthday with her friends at home and the glimpse of it was shared by Raveena. Everyone looked pretty in black outfits at the party. Sharing pictures from the celebration, Raveena wrote, "Truly blessed are those who have lifelong friends... who make moments special .. from babies to now .. always together. Thankyou @ahaanamakhija @aarnasalla @aiyana.paes #sarababy . #godbless."

See her post here:

For those unversed, Raveena is married to Anil Thadani and also has a son, Ranbir. The senior actress adopted two girls, Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8) in 1995. They were the daughters of her late cousin. In 2016, Chhaya married in a twin Hindu and Christian wedding in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveen was last seen in the 2017 release 'Shab' and 'Maatr.' Apart from that she was also seen judging Nach Baliye 9 along with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Next up, she has Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 in line which will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The much-awaited film also features superstar Yash and Sanjay Dutt.