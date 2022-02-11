Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passes away, actress says 'I’m never letting go'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon with her father Ravi Tandon

Raveena Tandon lost her father Ravi Tandon on February 11. He was 86 and died due to age-related ailments in his Juhu home. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her memories with her father and wrote, "You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa."

Reacting to her emotional post, many Bollywood celebrities and friends paid their condolences. Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace.. Om Shanti." Neelam Kothari commented, "Heartfelt condolences."

Ravi Tandon was one of the greatest filmmakers in Bollywood. He has directed films like Nazrana, Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Zindagi, Khud-daar, Majboor among others.