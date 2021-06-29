Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna shares favourite photo with 'best friend’ Vijay Deverakonda. Seen yet?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are counted amongst one of the most popular actors of the South film industry and have impressed fans with their appearance in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Well, it isn't just their films but also their chemistry which they share both onscreen and offscreen that catches the attention of people. Rashmika on Tuesday hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During the session, she was all hearts for co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun.

Rashmika interacted with fans during her free time on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. During the AMA sessions her fans bombarded her with many questions. One of the user asked her about her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun,

“I love working with Allu Arjun sir. He is fun, professional, an amazing actor and all of us know he is a brilliant dancer so I always love working with him,” Rashmika said.

Pushpa is expected to release later this year.

Fans also wanted to know more about Rashmika Mandanna and her close friend Vijay Deverakonda. Another fan requested her to share her favourite picture with Deverakonda. Rashmika posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of the duo addressing a huge crowd from a stage. She was then asked to describe what Deverakonda meant to her. To which, Rashmika shared a boomerang of hugging herself with “besssssst fraaaannnnd” written on the video.

On the professional front, Rashmika was recently seen in Badshah's song 'Top Tucker.' She will next be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this, but the actress even has her second Bollywood project 'Goodbye' which is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.