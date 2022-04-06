Rashmika Mandanna 'feels like something else' after meeting Thalapathy Vijay; shares pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna with Thalapthy Vijay

Actress Rashmika Mandanna who celebrated her birthday on April 5 is on cloud nine as she met her Thalapathy 66 co-star actor Vijay in Chennai on Wednesday (April 6). Expressing her excitement about sharing screen space with Vijay, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with a heartfelt caption. Rashmika wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else.. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight..#thalapathyvijay @srivenkateswaracreations @directorvamshi sir..Cheers to new beginnings..(sic)"

Indeed, the pictures scream happiness as Rashmika and Vijay pose together during the Puja ceremony of the fil, Thalapthy 66. In the pictures, Rashmika can be seen smiling her heart out as she candidly posed with Thalaphthy Vijay. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow lehenga choli. She completed the look with gold and kundan jhumkas and a tikka. Meanwhile, Vijay looked dashing in a blue shirt and beige pants.

For the unversed, Vijay's 66th film will be helmed by National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

This will be her first movie with Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is yet to go on floors. More details of the film are awaited. Meanwhile, Rashmika's upcoming lineup of films includes 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor.

