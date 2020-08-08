Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH Rapper Badshah denies involvement in fake social media followers scam

Rapper Badshah has denied any involvement in the fake social media followers scam, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The rapper issued a statement on Saturday evening, where he mentioned that he has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him while speaking to the police.

"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I would like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me," reads the statement issued by Badshah.

The rapper's clarification comes in the wake of a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Friday regarding allegedly promoting his music album with fake likes and followers. Badshah was questioned again on Saturday. The rapper is likely to be summoned again on Sunday for other related aspects of the probe, as per sources.

Till date, the Mumbai Police has investigated at least 20 prominent personalities.

The developments came after the Mumbai Police busted the scam on July 14 through analytical technical-intelligence and nabbed one person, following a complaint lodged by Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage