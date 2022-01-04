Ranvir Shorey’s 10-year-old son Haroon tests negative for COVID-19, actor calls it 'ordeal'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVIRSHOREY Ranvir Shorey’s son Haroon tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said his 10-year-old son Haroon has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after he contracted the virus. Ranvir, who shares his son with former wife and actor Konkona Sensharma, shared the latest update about his son's health in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“As was the case with me, my son has tested negative about a week later. It’s been an ordeal, but we are finally free again! Thanks to everyone for their good wishes (sic),” the 49-year-old actor wrote in the post.

On December 28, Ravir shared on social media that Haroon tested positive during their routine RT-PCR test as they were set to take a flight back to Mumbai from Goa. He denied testing postive for the novel coronavirus himself. In another social media post, Ranvir claimed that he was hounded by fellow guests at a hotel in which he and his son were quarantined after latter's Covid test came out to be positive. At that time, Ranvir got support from netizens, who too agreed on the despicable behaviour shown by the actor's fellow guests at the hotel.

On the work front, Ranvir will be seen in Santosh Sivan-directed action thriller Mumbaikar and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. Ranvir has appeared in some prominent web series like Rangbaaz, Metro Park, Bombers, High, and Sunflower, among others. He was last seen on the SonyLIV series Tabbar and ZEE5 film 420 IPC, in which he plays the role of a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection, according to the city civic body. Besides, 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, were reported from the city taking the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government’s health department.

(With inputs from news agencies)