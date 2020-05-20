Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
  5. Ranvir Shorey seeks help from Mumbai Police for taking house help to hospital for wife's delivery

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday sought the help of Mumbai Police in a pregnancy case of his house help's wife. Soon the department replied on the complaint and assured to resolve the matter.

New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2020 19:57 IST
The coronavirus spread in India is increasing day by day but the number of cases in Maharashtra has been growing to an exponential level. To smooth the control, the police officials are guaranteeing the least traffic on the streets and great social distancing. The lockdown has got extended which is causing difficulties to people in the movement especially during the time when there's a medical emergency. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday sought the help of Mumbai Police in a pregnancy case of his house help's wife.

He wrote on Twitter, "@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise." 

Have a look at the same here:

Further, he tweeted, "Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car."

See some other tweets by the actor here:

Soon Mumbai Police tweeted on the complaint and assured to resolve the matter. They wrote, "Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details."

