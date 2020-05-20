Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranvir Shorey seeks help from Mumbai Police for taking house help to hospital for wife's delivery

The coronavirus spread in India is increasing day by day but the number of cases in Maharashtra has been growing to an exponential level. To smooth the control, the police officials are guaranteeing the least traffic on the streets and great social distancing. The lockdown has got extended which is causing difficulties to people in the movement especially during the time when there's a medical emergency. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday sought the help of Mumbai Police in a pregnancy case of his house help's wife.

He wrote on Twitter, "@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise."

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Further, he tweeted, "Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car."

Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car. This is plain harassment, @MumbaiPolice. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Turns out apart from harassing me by impounding my car and registering an FIR against my poor driver, PI Vijay Kumar Kadam is also talking to the press about my car being impounded. Is this SOP, @CMOMaharashtra? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints . @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Soon Mumbai Police tweeted on the complaint and assured to resolve the matter. They wrote, "Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details."

Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 20, 2020

