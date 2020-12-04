Ranveer Singh shares new selfie pairing pearl necklace with casuals, fans ask 'Is that Deepika's haar'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh shares new selfie pairing pearl necklace with casuals

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is quite active on social media, never fails to surprise his fans with his new and exciting looks. He loves to share his quirky and funky look with his followers and friends. Recently. the Gully Boy actor on Friday took to his Instagram handle and shared a new selfie in which he is seen sporting a casual white tee and cap paired with a pearl necklace. The photo seems to be of a balcony.

Mentioning the lyrics of a song from the film Madhumati in the caption, he wrote “Suhana safar aur ye mausam haseen, humein dar hai, hum kho na jayein kahin.”

Soon, his post was flooded with likes and comments from his followers and friends. While many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section, some also mentioned his unusual choice of jewellery. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented "Baba tu heera nahi moti hai..."

Reading through the comment section, a user wrote "Good morning...i had the same necklace." While another wrote "Deepika must be looking for her maala."

Asking about the pearl necklace, a gram user said "Is that @deepikapadukone ka gale ka haar?? @ranveersingh jaanta apse janna chahti hai." Another asserted "Pr ye @deepikapadukone ki mala ku phn rkhi hai."

A user also asked Ranveer if he had stolen Deepika's neck-piece, “Stealing DPs necklace huh?”

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are looking forward to the release of their fourth film together, '83'. While Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia.