Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  Ranveer Singh has 'no time to talk'; flies 'as a falcon' in latest pictures

New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2019 17:23 IST
Ranveer Singh has 'no time to talk'; flies 'as a falcon' in latest pictures

Ranveer Singh is known for a lot of things, for being the perfect hubby to Deepika Padukone, being one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and for donning the wackiest outfits effortlessly. The actor never shies away from experimenting with his looks and style and is often spotted in outrageous clothes. One thing that really impresses his fans is how comfortably the star flaunts his quirky choices! Today, the Simmba actor took to social media to share some "extra" stylish pictures that will surely set your mood just right for your Saturday night.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh posted a uber stylish with a caption that said, "Saturday Night Fever".

Saturday Night Fever 🕺🏽

Ranveer Singh, who can carry any ensemble with absolute panache, shared another picture and wrote, "Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I'm a woman's man, no time to talk".

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I'm a woman's man, no time to talk 🎼

"Fly as a falcon , soarin thru the sky", the Lootera actor captioned another picture.

Fly as a falcon , soarin thru the sky 🦅

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Kabir Khan's next film titled 83 which is based on India's victory in 1983 cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be essaying the role of Romi Dev. Ranveer will also be seen with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for Karan Johar'snex, Takht. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.

