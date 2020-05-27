Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh's dreamy Instagram photos take us to a brighter future ahead

While we reach the fag end of Lockdown 4.0, in the past few days, celebrities have once again started posting a slice of life in quarantine on social media. From brand-new summer hair to chilling with their kids, the glimpses of their life is not much different than ours. Bollywood livewire and actor Ranveer Singh who has been quarantining with his actress wife Deepika Padukone has become quite active on social media. From sharing selfies to going live to interact with his fans, Ranveer has done it all. Yet again he impressed his fans with his latest posts on the photo-sharing application that hints about him looking out towards a better future.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared two photos of himself, both happen to be candid shots where he is seen engrossed in deep thoughts. Even though he did not captioned his posts, but looking at them one can surely get an idea about what is going through his mind. Check them out:

Recently he shared how the pandemic has impacted him, saying that he has been going through various phases amid lockdown. "I have been engaging this period of lockdown in very different ways. In the first 2 weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then month and a half and now it's been 2 months. So, I have been going through various phases," Ranveer said.

He added: "Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it's a very grim scenario. It's disturbing, it's actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world."

However, Ranveer is staying positive and hopes that a silver lining will come soon for everyone. "I'm staying home and making sure that I'm using this time in as positive a way as possible. Trying to be positive, trying to be optimistic, trying to find the silver lining, trying to see the brighter side of things as grim a scenario that it is.

"So, I also used this time to kind of hibernate and experience the joy of doing nothing. There is a charm to that as well."

On the professional front, Ranveer's film 83 directed by Kabir Singh was to release recently however due to coronavirus lockdown its release date was postponed. He will be seen playing the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will feature in as his onscreen wife.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage