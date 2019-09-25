Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh’s Dracula teeth in childhood picture will give you Halloween feels

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rarely fails to amaze us with his sparkling personality. Not just now, but looks like the actor has been a complete ‘draamebaaz’ since childhood. Ranveer on Wednesday shared a picture on his social media in which he looks too cute for words. In the photo, Ranveer can be seen wearing Dracula teeth and scaring people away. However, there is hardly anyone who would be scraed looking at this cute little bundle of joy.

Fans are crushing over Ranveer’s cuteness in the picture for sure. However, they are also eagerly waiting to see what wife Deepika Padukone has to say about this adorable picture. Ranveer Singh has been ruling the headlines these days because his film Gully Boy has bagged the Oscars 2020 nominations. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and also starring Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is India’s official entry to Academy Awards 2020. The entire cast and crew of the film are overwhelmed since the news has broken the internet.

Reacting to the same earlier, Ranveer said, "Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards. It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his next film ’83 which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev for the film and his wife Deepika Padukone will essay Romi Bhatia on the big screen. On the other hand, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer periodic drama Takht.

