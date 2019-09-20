Friday, September 20, 2019
     
Is Deepika Padukone pregnant? Her fans think she is

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy last year. And since then Deepika has always expressed her desire to become a mother and have a child.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2019 16:03 IST
This is not the first time when fans have gone berserk just speculating Deepika was pregnant.

Deepika Padukone's latest pictures have sent her fans and followers into a frenzy, as they claim to have spotted a baby bump in them.

The gorgeous actress had put pictures from the IIFA Awards 2019 night on her Instagram -- leading her fans to speculate if she was pregnant. They left several comments on her pictures asking her if she was expecting a baby.

Deepika had chosen a Gaurav Gupta Couture creation complete with a feather trail and hood -- which accentuated her perfect figure but also ignited the rumour trail.

I purple you...💜

Deepika Padukone had, in the month of August, posted a mischievous comment in a chat session conducted by her husband on his Instagram page.

Deepika wrote, "Hi Daddie," -- with a waving emoji, a baby emoji and heart emoji.

Ranveer responded with "Hi Baby".

The couple's friend and actor Arjun Kapoor butted in with "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one."

And the fans went berserk.

There had been pregnancy rumours about her after her appearance at the Cannes film festival earlier this year too.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy last year. And since then Deepika has always expressed her desire for becoming a mother and having a child. "Becoming a mother trumps getting married," she had once said.

 

