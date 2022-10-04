Ranveer Singh releases Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP's first non-film Hindi track O Pari; see pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranveer Singh with singer Devi Sri Prasad

Ranveer Singh launched south Indian music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)'s first ever non-film Hindi single titled 'O Pari' on Tuesday. The two not only premiered the track with an intriguing countdown but also rocked the stage with a signature step of 'O Pari' which got the audiences grooving. Interestingly, the track, O Pari, will soon be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. Being DSP's first-ever single in the Hindi language, the number has garnered a lot of attention and created a buzz within his loyal fan-base across the country.

Commenting on the occasion of song launch, DSP said, in a statement: "I have been toying with the idea of entering the non-film Hindi music space for a while and who better to collaborate with than Bhushan Kumar?"

He further mentioned: "'O Pari' is the result of a lot of hard work, passion and love and I hope the audience showers as much love on me for this one as they have before."

The music composer revealed that he shares a special bond with Ranveer and expressed his gratitude towards him for lending his support to the track: "Ranveer too is an amazing personality and our bond is something special. I would like to thank him for lending his support to this track and I promise the audience more exciting projects like this in the future."

The music director also invited his mother on stage and introduced her to the audience, as he said: "This is the first time my mother has come to Mumbai because I wanted her to be with me at the launch of my first music video ever which was my biggest dream."

Ranveer showed his appreciation as he said: "It is my honour to be here at the launch of Rockstar DSP's song, 'O Pari' and it's a great feeling to launch this song as we share the same taste in music. I love the hook step of the song and 'O Pari' has a super catchy beat to it, it's amazing."

Watch the song below:

