Ranveer Singh achieves an unprecedented level of hotness, thanks to Katrina Kaif. Watch video

Ranveer Singh is a pure entertainer and so does Katrina Kaif and what would happen if the two come together? Super fun-- it is. During the recently held Vogue Women of the Year Awards, the two actors were seen indulging in a fun chat revolving around makeup, keeping in mind Katrina's newly launched makeup beauty label- 'Kay by Katrina.' To promote her brand, she teamed up with the 83 actor who turned into a model for her kohl products.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen walking past her and asks her what she is up to and later she tells her about makeup. She asks him if she could apply kohl in his eyes to which the actor says that he has applied it before for various roles like that of Khilji. As soon as the work gets done, the actor gets happy and says that it is the 'unprecedented level of hotness.'

On the same video, Arjun Kapoor sarcastically commented, "U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play." He also asked him to try the smoky eyes to which Katrina replies, "Even I want !!! Smokey eyes to hypnotise."

Talking about the brand, Katrina said, "I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

