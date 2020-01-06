Ranveer Singh looks like Kapil Dev's carbon copy in his Insta birthday post for the legendary cricketer

Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil Dev's role in Kabir Khan's '83

Ranveer Singh is known to get in the skin of a character to an extent that it almost becomes impossible to separate him from his role. When Ranveer shared his first look as Kapil Dev from '83 movie, it took a while to recognize him. The poster created more buzz for one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ranveer took special training from former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, to look exactly like him onscreen. For looking like Kapil Dev, Ranveer needed a lot more than the looks, he tried learning his mannerism and cricketing style before starting the shoot of the film in London.

The two bonded quite well and were often seen praising each other on public platforms. Now, Kapil Dev is celebrating his birthday today and the former Indian cricketer got a special birthday wish from his on-screen doppelganger. Ranveer shared pictures from the shoot of the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way You made us proud. Now it’s our turn...” Ranveer shared three pictures with Kapil Dev with the same caption.

In one of the pictures shared, Kapil Dev is seen teaching his trademark Natraj shot to Ranveer.