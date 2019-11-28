Ranveer Singh adds No BTS clause to his contract

Ranveer Singh has a no BTS clause in his contract

Ranveer Singh recently features in film critic Anupama Chopra's round table meet with actors that included the name of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Vijay Sethupathy. The actors were involved in a candid conversation about their films and craft. During this conversation, actor Ranveer Singh revealed that he has added a no BTS (Behind the Scene) clause in his contract.

Replying to Anupama Chopra question about the process behind his acting, Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda said that he doesn’t like BTS video because it kills the mystery behind cinema, "I have no clue what I am but I am also come from the school , I hate this making video CG videos being put out." Adding to Vijay's response Ranveer revealed that he too has added a no BTS clause in his contract.

Ranveer Singh is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for going the extra mile to look perfect in his role. And this has been a constant thing from the start of his career, talking about Ranveer’s preparations for the character of the film Anupama Chopra revealed that Ranveer had stapled pin and punched his stomach to feel the pain of being shot for his film Lootera.

Talking about the incident Ranveer said, "At that time I was very raw as an actor I was still exploring and wasn't comfortable with my craft. I didn't know at the time when I was making that choice for Lootera. You are insecure and nervous and you tend to do a lot to a degree of harming yourself but I wouldn't do that anymore now I know better ways to be efficient but back then I didn’t know how to depict the real pain of being shot on screen"

Ranveer Currently, the Gully Boy is prepping for the release of Kabir Khan’s 83 where the actor will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

