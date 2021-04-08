Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh gives his best wishes to DC's Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2021

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is about to get started, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gave his best wishes to Delhi Capital's captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Ajinkya and captioned, "All the best for the tournament, Champ!". Ajinkya will be playing for Delhi capitals in their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Many popular celebrities dropped their love and good wishes in the comments section. Replying to Ranveer, Ajinkya wrote, "Thank you, Ranveer."

In the picture, Ranveer and Ajinkya could be seen standing on a cricket field, while posing for the camera, with hands wrapped around each other's shoulders.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone.

In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup. "83", directed by Kabir Khan. He also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline.

Along with that, he recently announced an untitled project with Anil Kapoor. He shared amazing pictures with the evergreen actor and penned a note of gratitude. "Can't express the gratitude the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema's finest @anilskapoor," Ranveer wrote.

-with ANI inputs