Ranveer Singh can't hold his excitement as Amitabh Bachchan does 'Jumma Chumma' step on KBC sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH,AMITABH BACHCHAN Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan always finds ways to entertain his fans. Be it films, quirky social media posts or his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a recent episode, the megastar danced to his iconic 'Jumma Chumma' song and naturally, all his fans were super thrilled. Actor Ranveer Singh was also one of them. As the superstar shared some pictures of himself doing the memorable step, the Lootera actor jumped to the comment section to share his excitement.

"Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .. been a while," Big B captioned the pictures. Reacting to the post, Ranveer wrote, "Arre Oh Tigerrrr , meri JAANEMANNNNNN ! " Farah Khan and Suniel Shetty too commented on the post. While the actor dropped a heart emoji, the filmmaker said, "Sirrrrrr that expression." Take a look:

On the film's front, Bachchan was last seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The movie saw Big B and Emraan Hashmi pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment.

The film was released in theaters last month and did fairly well at the box office.

Chehre has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Vishal–Shekhar and Gourov Dasgupta have composed the soundtrack of the film Chehre while lyrics have been written by Farhan Memon and Rumy Jafry.

He will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. He also has 'Goodbye' with and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has also shot for sports biographical drama 'Jhund' which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The sports based film directed by Nagraj Manjule also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

Apart from these, he also has 'Mayday', and 'Jalsa' in the pipeline.