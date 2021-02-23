Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DESI__CINEMA Ranveer Singh boards 'pawri hori hai' train as fan brings him gajar ka halwa | Video

After his wife Deepika Padukone, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has now boarded 'Pawri ho ri hai' train. A video has landed on social media, which shows the actor with a fan and a box of gajar ka halwa as they follow that 'pawri trend.' Recently, a trend #PawriHoRahiHai got so viral that numerous Bollywood celebrities have been seen recreating it. The meme has been created by Mumbai-based music composer Yashraj Mukhate.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen holding a lunch box which has 'Gajar ka Halwa' and a spoon, as he says: "Yeh hamara gajar ka halwa hai, yeh hum hain aur yeh hamari pawri ho ri hai." In the clip, as the actor begins speaking, another girl joins him.

On a related note, actress Deepika Padukone, earlier took to her Instagram and shared her version of 'pawri ho rhi hai' trend.

Deepika shared a photo collage with her adorable childhood pictures. Sharing the fun post, she wrote: "Who made this?" The picture showed a collage of Deepika's three childhood pictures - the first one is a closeup of her, which had written on it "yeh hum hain", the second one showed the same picture which is zoomed out and Deepika is sitting on a wooden horse. It had a text that read "yeh hamara ghoda hain" and third picture with text that read, "aur hamari pawri ho rahi hain".

The meme got viral Yashraj shared a funny rap video on the same and wrote, "Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai (from today I will not party, I will pawri, there is more fun in pawri than a party)".

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi.