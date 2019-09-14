Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranu Mondal reacts to Lata Mangeshkar’s remarks: I will always be her junior

Ranu Mondal, who has broken the internet with her soulful voice singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, has finally released her first Bollywood song. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song is Teri Meri Kahaani from the film Happy Hardy And Heer. At the song launch, while Himesh had reacted to the legendary singer’s remarks on the internet sensation Ranu Mondal’s song, the new singer has recently spoken about it.

Ranu Mondal, talking to Navbharat Times, reacted on Lata Mangeshkar’s remarks and said that the legendary singer is elder to her and will always be. She stated that she will always be her junior and she has loved her voice since childhood.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar has earlier said in an interview, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”

The 90-year-old singer also stated that it is important to be original rather than imitating someone. She expressed that one cannot get longtime success by singing someone else’s songs. There is no denying that Ranu Mondal has reached the heights of popularity very suddenly. However, she has already made her mark in Bollywood by singing two songs for Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming Bollywood film Happy Hardy And Heer.

