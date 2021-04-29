Image Source : FILE IMAGE Randhir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor and Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. The veteran actor has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, following his diagnosis. Authorities at the hospital confirmed the same on Thursday saying the actor is stable.

"Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement.

Randhir was recently in the news when the Bombay High Court sought an undertaking from actor and his sister Rima Jain that they would take reasonable measures to locate and submit the divorce decree of their late brother Rajiv Kapoor. Speaking to IANS, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed in order to get a probate made.

"My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can't find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don't know where he has kept it. He is not here," Randhir informed.

For those unversed, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9. A petition was subsequently filed by Randhir and Rima to obtain letters of administration to the property and credits. According to the petition, Rajiv married Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 and they got divorced two years later.

