Ranbir Kapoor was told he will find love after failed relationships; Alia Bhatt fits description

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR_ALIA_LOVE Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for four years now and they are said to be taking their relationship to the next level by getting married this week. As fans eagerly wait for an official confirmation, they have been rooting for the Bollywood celebrities with all their hearts. From sharing their photos and videos to posting sketches on social media, they are showering the couple with much love. So much so that hashtags #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #RanbirAliaWedding have become top trending topics on Twitter.

In one of the fan-edited videos which are doing rounds on the Internet, Ranbir is seen sitting with popular tarot card reader and actress Munisha Khatwani who predicts about the girl the actor is going to marry. She tells him, "The person that you are going to marry is going to be a very emotional and loving person. She would have her own career. It is going to be very balanced. She is going to understand your line of work very well and there's going to be a lot of friendship between you two."

Further, she adds, "After all the negative relationships or negatives phases, you go through, you are finally going to triumph with this person. The relationship is going to be victorious, and successful and I think she'd help you to rise in your life."

The clipping is a part of Simi Garewal's popular show 'Simi Selects India's Most Desirable' where Munisha hosted a session of tarot reading with celebrities. Ranbir was the first guest to appear on the talk show that first aired on television in 2011.

Also, in the video, Ranbir and Alia are also heard talking about each other on multiple occasions and have opened up about their love for one another. Watch the video here:

Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Media reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have also been decorated with bright lights ahead of the couple's speculated wedding.