Ranbir Kapoor turns groom for designer Tarun Tahiliani, dances his hearts out at 'Baaraat' themed fashion show

Ranbir Kapoor is making a lot of headlines these days for his upcoming film 'Ramayana'. In this popular film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Lord Ram. The actor's look from the film has already gone viral, after which the makers are shooting with full caution. Meanwhile, another video of Ranbir Kapoor is in the news, in which he is seen as a groom wearing a sherwani, wearing a turban. This style of Ranbir is winning the hearts of his fans.

Ranbir Kapoor turns groom for Tarun

Ranbir Kapoor became the show stopper for famous designer Tarun Tahiliani at a fashion event held in Delhi. ‘Baaraat' by Tasva unveiling its Autumn/Winter 2024 Wedding Collection had several popular faces, apart from Ranbir Kapoor. The runway was graced by a stellar lineup of personalities who brought their unique charm and style to the event. Rising star Vihaan Samat, celebrated comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Michelin Star Chef Suvir Saran and popular digital influencers, Mohak Narang, Manav Chhabra, Unnati Malharkar, and Apoorva.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERanbir Kapoor's stellar entry as the fashion show

Ranbir Kapoor's look

Ranbir Kapoor wore an ivory and blush pink sherwani and dupatta and a turban on his head. Tahiliani paired it with pink-coloured mojris. The Brahmastra actor made a stellar entry on a vintage car. Later she invited all the models on the stage to dance their hearts out. The Baaraat theme of the fashion show was rightly done justice with. Ranbir's videos are now going viral on social media, where the actor is seen dancing along with Tarun Tahiliani and other models.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERanbir Kapoor dancing at designer Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat By Tasva show

Ranbir Kapoor draws a parallel with his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir is seen talking about his and Alia's wedding at the end of the fashion show. The actor said that luxurious textures and bold silhouettes from Tahilani's collection are a common interest. However, when it comes to his wedding, all the arrangements were done by Alia and he was just following her. He also said that his marriage took place at home and not many guests attended it, so it was a perfect marriage for him.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERanbir Kapoor along with designer Tarun Tahiliani

Ranbir-Alia got married in 2022

Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in their house in 2022. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha. The munchkin will turn 2, this November.

