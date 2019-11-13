Ranbir Kapoor's latest mirror selfie will make you want him on social media RN

Ranbir Kapoor is one of those actors who is away from social media but somehow manages to catch everyone's attention through his viral pictures and videos. Be it with his bae Alia Bhatt, or parents or from her shoot, the internet gets flooded with comments when any of his pictures come up. And yet again the same is going to happen as another picture of the actor in which he can be seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in formals inside what seems like his vanity van.

Apart from that some of the videos of the actor greeting his fans from the sunroof of his car on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Tuesday also went viral. Have a look at them here:

Video : Ranbir Kapoor clicked earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CYPG6PXdGf — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) November 12, 2019

A recent picture that made its way on the social media had Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor enjoying their dinner. Alia was seen wearing a red top accessorized with hoop earrings while Ranbir was in a casual avatar. Mom Neetu chose a classic black outfit, though! Check it out:

On the work front, the actor is all set to be seen opposite his girlfriend in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Apart from that, he will also be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera.

