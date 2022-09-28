Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Childhood photos to wedding pics with Alia, Kapoors shower wishes on actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR,RIDDHIMA KAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor Birthday wishes

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today. On the special occasion, the actor's family showered him with special wishes. While Karisma shared a childhood photo of her cousin to wish him, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming post remembering late Rishi Kapoor. His sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, on the other hand, posted photos from Ranbir's wedding to Alia Bhatt.

"Two very special Kapoor's were born today! One who's soon to be a dad.. And the other one who has the kindest heart.. Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir," Karisma wrote sharing photos with the actor and their aunt Rima Jain.

Neetu remembered Rishi and wished her son on Instagram writing, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana.. you are my Shakti Astra#bestfriend #strength."

Riddhima took to her Instagram stories dropped pictures featuring Ranbir and other family members. The first picture is from Alia-Ranbir's wedding functions where the Barfi actor was seen holding a photo frame of his father Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir was seen wearing a red kurta pyjama. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy happiest birthday baby bro", with pink heart emojis. The other picture features the married couple Ranbir-Alia along with Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Ridhhima.

"We love you so much," she captioned the photo. Ranbir turned 40 today.

Ranbir Kapoor's Career

In a career spanning over 15 years, Ranbir, the grandson of the Indian film industry's 'Greatest Showman' Raj Kapoor and son of late Rishi Kapoor, has carved his niche as an actor with his diverse character choices. He made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007 and since then he has given his fans an expansive range of performances.

From lover boy to a man ruined in love, from a dream chaser to one suffocated under the burdens of society, Ranbir has played all his characters with excellence. The film credits include- 'Wake Up Sid', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', Barfi', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Raajneeti' Barfi, 'Rockstar', 'Sanju' and many more. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was recently seen in a sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and south actor Nagarjuna. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and has collected over Rs 300 crores globally at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

The actor will be next seen in an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which he will share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. And he also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

