Ranbir-Anushka to Aamir-Kajol, reel couples pose together in UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar's party

Highlights Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash for his friends from the industry

Ranbir-Anushka are married to Alia Bhatt and Virat Kohli respectively

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and several other stars attended the bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who sizzled screens with their chemistry in Karan Johar's 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were seen together sharing a frame but this time not in a film but Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The unseen picture of the duo has surfaced online and is being loved by their fans who have been waiting to see them together. Karan's birthday bash brought together many popular Bollywood pairs from both reel and real life under the same roof. Apart from Anushka and Ranbir, Fanaa jodi Kajol and Aamir Khan were also seen posing together and having fun. Coolie No. 1 couple Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan also partied together along with the birthday boy.

Check out their pictures below:

Image Source : TWITTER/@ILAHI08 Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD.UPDATES13 Aamir Khan and Kajol

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Karan Johar's party PICS

The Hum Saath-Saath Hain stars Saif Alia Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni also posed with Raveen Tandon.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON Karan Johar's party PICS

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho actresses Raveena Tandon and Rani Mukerji also partied together at the birthday bash.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Karan Johar's party pics

Check out some more pictures and videos from Karan's birthday party below:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's party pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL, MANISH MALHOTRA Karan Johar's party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's party

Several real-life celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad among others also attended Karan's 50th birthday party. Take a look: