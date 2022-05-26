Thursday, May 26, 2022
     
  5. Ranbir-Anushka to Aamir-Kajol, reel couples pose together in UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar's party

Ranbir-Anushka to Aamir-Kajol, reel couples pose together in UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar's party

Karan Johar's birthday bash was a star-studded event that witnessed some of the most loved couples of Bollywood including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, Fanaa's Kajol and Aamir Khan, Sara Alia Khan and Varun Dhawan from Coolie No.1. Check out their unseen pictures from inside the party!

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2022 12:40 IST
Unseen pics of reel couples from Karan's party
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Unseen pics of reel couples from Karan's party

Highlights

  • Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash for his friends from the industry
  • Ranbir-Anushka are married to Alia Bhatt and Virat Kohli respectively
  • Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and several other stars attended the bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who sizzled screens with their chemistry in Karan Johar's 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were seen together sharing a frame but this time not in a film but Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The unseen picture of the duo has surfaced online and is being loved by their fans who have been waiting to see them together. Karan's birthday bash brought together many popular Bollywood pairs from both reel and real life under the same roof. Apart from Anushka and Ranbir, Fanaa jodi Kajol and Aamir Khan were also seen posing together and having fun. Coolie No. 1 couple Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan also partied together along with the birthday boy. 

Check out their pictures below:

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/@ILAHI08

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

India Tv - Aamir Khan and Kajol

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD.UPDATES13

Aamir Khan and Kajol

India Tv - Karan Johar's party PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN

 Karan Johar's party PICS

The Hum Saath-Saath Hain stars Saif Alia Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni also posed with Raveen Tandon. 

India Tv - Karan Johar's party PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON

Karan Johar's party PICS

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho actresses Raveena Tandon and Rani Mukerji also partied together at the birthday bash. 

India Tv - Karan Johar's party pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON

Karan Johar's party pics

Check out some more pictures and videos from Karan's birthday party below:

India Tv - Karan Johar's party pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Karan Johar's party pic

India Tv - Karan Johar's party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL, MANISH MALHOTRA

 Karan Johar's party

India Tv - Karan Johar's party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

 Karan Johar's party

Several real-life celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad among others also attended Karan's 50th birthday party. Take a look:

 

