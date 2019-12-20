Ram Charan, Venkatesh Daggubati nail Munna Badnaam Hua hook step. Pics and videos inside

Ram Charan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Salman Khan groove to Munna Badnam Hua

Salman Khan was in Hyderabad to promote his cop drama Dabangg 3. The third instalment of Dabangg franchise also has south star Sudeep Kichcha. During the promotional event, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati were joined by Salman on the stage. The trio set the stage on fire by doing hook step of Munna Badnam Hua together. The pictures and videos are all over the internet and fans just can't have enough of them.

Ram Charan took to Instagram to extend his best wishes to Dabangg 3 team. Sharing a couple of photos, he wrote, “All the best to @beingsalmankhan Bhai, @prabhudevaofficial garu, my brother @kichchasudeepa, @aslisona, @saieemmanjrekar and the entire team of #dabanng3! Can’t wait to watch the film''.

If pictures weren't enough for you, check out the video below:

In the video below, Ram Charan is seen expressing his love for 'Salman Bhai' amidst loud cheer from the audience. The South actor said that he has learned discipline from the senior actors present on stage including Salman and Venkatesh.

Salman was accompanied to the Hyderabad event by his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichcha and director Prabhudeva. The team was also in Chennai for promotions.

Dabangg 3 releases in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, besides the original Hindi version. The movie is a prequel to the first two instalments of Dabangg franchise. It will trace Chulbul Pandey’s journey from his 20s and narrate the story of how he became a 'police wala gunda'.

For the unversed, Salman reprises his role of Inspector Chulbul Pandey while Sonakshi returns as Rajjo, his wife. Debutante Saiee, daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar plays his love interest in the flashback portions.

