Tuesday, January 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ram Charan tests negative for COVID-19

Ram Charan tests negative for COVID-19

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support. The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 29. Charan took to Twitter and shared a note, writing about his coronavirus negative report.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2021 16:21 IST
Ram Charan tests negative for COVID-19
Image Source : TWITTER/RAMCHARANERA

Ram Charan tests negative for COVID-19

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support. The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 29. Charan took to Twitter and shared a note, writing, "It feels good to be back!" "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes," he wrote.

Have a look at his post here:

Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia's 2013 drama "Zanjeer", will be next seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's "Rise Roar Revolt" ('RRR').

The "Baahubali" fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 but has now been deferred to a later date due to the pandemic. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News