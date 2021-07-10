Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan resumes shoot of 'Acharya'

Actor Ram Charan on Saturday said he has resumed shooting for action drama 'Acharya', starring his father superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The Telugu movie, directed by Koratala Siva, features Charan in a pivotal role. The 36-year-old actor in a social media post informed about recommencement of shoot. "Shoot resumes for #Acharya!," Charan wrote alongside his character poster from the film.

As per media reports, Chiranjeevi, 65, resumed the filming three days ago.According to sources close to the film, 90 per cent of the shoot was completed before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit India.

The film, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde, was slated to arrive in cinema halls on May 13 but due to the COVID-19 outbreak and theatre shutdown across the country, the makers have postponed the release. Sharing a statement on Twitter, Konidela Pro Company which co-produces the film with Matinee Entertainment shared that the new release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal.

"Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe! #AcharyaPostponed (sic)." the tweet read.

The movie reportedly revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. In the film, Ram Charan plays Siddha, a Naxalite, and Pooja Hegde plays his lady love, Neelambari.

Presented by Surekha Konidela, the film is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

