Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Sunil Pal & others attend | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Raju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 after a 40-day battle in the ICU at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. His son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals. In his remembrance on Sunday, his family organised a prayer meeting for the late comedian which was attended by television and film celebrities. Comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh came together to pay their tributes.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha and Raju's dear friend Sunil Pal also attended the prayer meeting.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Kiku Sharda, Kay Kay Menon, Ahsaan Qureshi and Rohit Verma were also present with the grieving family.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Sugandha Mishra also arrived with her husband Sanket Bhosale to pay her tributes.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

He is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastav and children Antara and Ayushman.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRaju Srivastava prayer meet pics

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out in a gym. He was then rushed to AIIMS. Since then, he was on a ventilator.

Raju Srivastav was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

He had also joined politics to serve the nation. He made a foray into politics in 2014 from the Samajwadi Party (where he was even named the Lok Sabha candidate from Kanpur) but later joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) the same year in a gap of few days.

Several national leaders and celebrities expressed their condolences to Raju Srivastav's family, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister.

Latest Entertainment News