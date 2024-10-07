Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri join hands with UP Police to spread awareness against cyber fraud

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars spread awareness against cyber fraud

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri have joined hands with UP Police to spread awareness regarding the increasing cybercrime and cyber security in Uttar Pradesh. The official Instagram and X page of UP Police has shared a video to make the residents of UP aware of the matter. Let us tell you that before the release of their much-awaited film "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" on October 11, the actors collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh Police to promote online safety and educate the public about cyber security.

Rajkummar and Triptii's appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri have been made the brand ambassadors by UP Police for the awareness campaign. In the video shared by the UP Police, the actors are giving information about cyber fraud. They talk about the similarities between the plot of their film and the real-life dangers hidden in the digital world. For the unversed, the trailer of "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" shows a CD getting stolen, turning a newly married couple's life upside down. In the video shared on X, the actors express that in today's time, physical objects like CDs may not be at risk, but the personal data stored on mobile phones, computers and other devices are constantly at stake.

In a video, Rajkummar emphasises on taking precautious methods to overcome such problems. "Cybercrime is increasing and anyone can fall prey to it. But with some simple steps, we can keep ourselves safe," the Stree 2 actor says while his co-star Triptii Dimri says that setting strong passwords, avoiding suspicious links and being aware of common scams can help a lot in keeping one's personal data safe.

Watch the video here:

Furthermore, in the video, Triptii and Rajkummar add that if one has been cheated online in any way, then they can immediately contact the helpline number 1930 or 112 and share their problem. Let us tell you that earlier DGP Prashant Kumar said that by recognising the growing threat of cybercrime, they have started this campaign to ensure that people across the state are well-prepared to protect themselves from digital threats.

