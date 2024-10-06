Singham Again: Rohit Shetty finally UNVEILS trailer release date with a special video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again will release this Diwali

Adding excitement among the fans of his Cop Universe, filmmaker Rohit Shetty finally unveiled the trailer release date of his highly-anticipated flick, Singham Again, by sharing an intriguing montage from his franchise over the years. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit shared a promo video and revealed when the trailer of Singham Again will be out for the fans. In the video, he showcased how the Singham series had evolved over the years since its inception in 2011. It featured iconic scenes from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. In the end of the teaser, Rohit shared a glimpse of Ajay Devgn's titular character.

See the video:

''TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain,'' Rohit captioned his post. Reacting to the video, fans chimed in the comment section. One netizen wrote, ''Wooooohoo!!! Excited for this one. Good luck to the entire team sir.'' ''Congratulations sir - once again setting the screens on fire,'' wrote another. A third social media user commented, ''A Diwali Singham. Wali.''

In the background, Rohit Shetty can be heard talking about the journey, saying "Jab sab dare hue he aapne hi saath nibhaya", while hinting towards the reaction of the audience during the pandemic.

Deets about Singham franchise

Singham Again is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist. Earlier, Rohit Shetty put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film Singham Again. He took to his social media platform Instagram to clarify.

