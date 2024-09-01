Rajkummar Rao reacts to Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2's comparison with Avengers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor from Stree 2 promotions

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film 'Stree 2'. His film is continuously performing well at the box office. The film has proved to be a blockbuster, which has also surpassed films like 'Animal' and 'Jawan'. Some fans are comparing the film to Marvel's Avengers, while there is a huge difference in the budget of both films. Rajkummar has called such comparisons a big victory for the film. It is worth noting that the end of the film is being compared to Marvel Studio's superhero film Avengers, where all the superheroes together fight the villain.

Rajkummar Rao on comparisons to Avengers

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar Rao was asked if he thinks that the end of 'Stree 2' was inspired by 'Avengers'. To this, he replied in surprise, "From Avengers?" After this, when the host said that many fans are calling it 'Indian Avengers', to which Rajkummar replied, "So it is a good thing. If we have made Avengers on such a low budget. This is the victory of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan." For the unversed, 'Stree 2' was released on the occasion of Independence Day this year and is continuously performing well in theatres. The film has collected Rs 438 crore at the Indian box office.

'Stree 2' is a part of Maddock Supernatural Universe

Let us tell you that 'Stree 2' is the sequel to the film 'Stree' released in the year 2019. In this film, all the actors of the original film carried forward their roles. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee etc. were seen in the film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under their banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film is a part of Maddock's supernatural universe, under which 'Stree', 'Bhediya' and 'Munjya' have already been released and 'Vampires of Vijayanagar' is about to be released.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the role of a gangster in 'Malik'

After the success of 'Stree 2', Rajkummar Rao has announced his next project. Recently, he has shared the poster of his upcoming film 'Malik'. On his 31st birthday, the actor shared the poster of the upcoming film. He will be seen in the role of a gangster in this action thriller. The shooting of the film has started. Sharing the post of this film, the actor wrote, "Welcome to the world of Malik. The shoot has started, we will meet soon."

Also Read: Sudhanshu Pandey breaks silence on rift rumours with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly