Rajeev Khandelwal on resuming shoot: We are adjusting to the new normal

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal admits shooting in the time of pandemic is difficult, but he hopes that with time we will all be accustomed to the new normal. Rajeev, who has started shooting for his upcoming web series "Naxalbari", said: "We have started shooting for 'Naxalbari' here in Goa, and we are doing as much as we can to follow precautionary measures on the set. It is always a great feeling to be back after a hiatus, and meet and work with fellow crew members."

He added: "The world has changed and we are very quickly adjusting to the new normal. We are among the few web series units that have started shooting, and we hope to achieve success despite the challenging and little hostile circumstances."

"Naxalbari" is an eight-episode story of Red uprising. It is a race against time for a cop named Raghav (played by Rajeev Khandelwal), who is up against the odds, to save the day.

About his character in the show, Rajeev said: "You need to embody that character because it has such intensity. Sturdiness is a natural ask for it, and wearing a moustache is something I have done for the first time. The bigger challenge is balancing sophistication with the right intensity. It has to be effortless. All in all, it is going to be a huge task for director Partho Mitra. The most interesting part of shooting right now are the action scenes in the dense jungles, in the rain with muck and slush all around. From dawn to dusk, it is a complete new experience."

The show also features Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali, and is slated to release on Zee5.

